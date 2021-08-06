Work to start on extra care homes for older people

An artist's impression of the new complex

Anwyl Partnerships has joined forces with ClwydAlyn Housing and Powys County Council to deliver the extra care scheme on the site of former council offices in the heart of Welshpool’s town centre.

Neuadd Maldwyn located on Severn Road will feature 66 self-contained one and two bedroom apartments.

Local Powys residents will be given priority to the new apartments upon completion in 2023.

Work is set to commence on site in August 2021, starting with site clearance and creation of new access routes.

Builders say the historic Neuadd Maldwyn building will be restored and sympathetically extended as part of the development programme, providing a wealth of onsite services and provisions for use by residents and the local community.

Mike Nevitt, Managing Director at Anwyl Partnerships explained: “This is a brilliant site and a wonderful building that will be redeveloped to create new homes for local people.

“We are working in partnership with ClwydAlyn and Powys County Council to ensure the needs of the local community are met as well as all other stakeholders.

"Not only will the scheme provide a unique residential offering for older people, but also breathe new life into this fantastic building. Development of the scheme will also create employment opportunities for local people through ourselves as part of the build, as well as a host of additional positions once completed and fully operational.

This scheme is part of ClwydAlyn's development programme to deliver a further 1500 new homes in North Wales by 2025 at an investment of £250m, bringing the total number of homes in management to over 7,500.