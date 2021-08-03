Sweet success for company fundraisers

Bryony Wilson (right) with Beth Peters on the chocolate stall

The team, based at the offices and manufacturing facility at Welshpool, Powys, donated goodies for a special, chocolate day recently. They were also supported by several businesses, including Cadbury, Tesco, and Morrisons, who provided chocolate items.

It raised £322.71 for the Macmillan Cancer Charity. The charity supports people diagnosed with cancer and their friends and family, offering a range of information, advice, and support.

Bryony Wilson, a marketing executive at Invertek, lead the fundraising effort. “It was great to have the support of colleagues in raising more money for such a worthwhile cause. The chocolate definitely helped, and we might well have to organise some charity walks and runs to compensate for the calories,” said Bryony.

The fundraising event is the latest of several organised by staff at Invertek. Earlier this year a team took part in a 5k a day challenge over 10 days.

Each of the 19 employees, including chief executive, Shaun Dean, who took part. completed five kilometres each day by walking, running, cycling or even horse riding.

They raised more than £4,600 with colleagues, family, and friends donating.