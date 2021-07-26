New kit for football club

Berriew FC

First Team Manager, David Jones, said, “Everyone at Berriew Football Club is very grateful for the support from Stuart Danks and DM Recruitment in sponsoring the new home kit and advertising boards at the ground. This support is much appreciated especially in these difficult and uncertain times. It provides the club with a great backing for the season.

“On the pitch we are hoping for a successful season and we feel like we have a squad good enough to challenge at the top of the league and for major honours. We got our season off to a winning start on July 17, beating Waterloo Rovers 4-0 in the Welsh Trophy – so hopefully you will see the DM Recruitment sponsored kit lifting a trophy or two come the end of the season!”

Stuart Danks, who is Director of DM Recruitment, said, “Berriew Football Club is a fantastic team. They have had a tough year navigating the Covid restrictions, with some of the team and coaches unable to enter Wales during the national lockdowns.

“Local teams and grassroots football are part of the fabric of our community, it unites us, so I’m really pleased that games are back on.