Brewery exports gluten free beer

Staff at Monty's brewery with Craig Williams MP and minister Simon Hart

Monty’s Brewery has secured a contract with the biggest, gluten free distributor in Holland.

It says the contract is part of its work to rebuild the business after Covid with not only exports but also contracts with supermarkets and growing online sales.

Russ Honeyman Commercial Director for Montys Brewery explained the future plans to Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, and Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams.

He said: "The timing couldn’t have been better as were were able to talk about our experiences throughout Covid and the work we are doing now to rebuild the business.