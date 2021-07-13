Brewery exports gluten free beer

A Mid Wales brewery is ready to shop its first order of gluten free beers to Europe.

Staff at Monty's brewery with Craig Williams MP and minister Simon Hart
Monty’s Brewery has secured a contract with the biggest, gluten free distributor in Holland.

It says the contract is part of its work to rebuild the business after Covid with not only exports but also contracts with supermarkets and growing online sales.

Russ Honeyman Commercial Director for Montys Brewery explained the future plans to Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, and Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams.

He said: "The timing couldn’t have been better as were were able to talk about our experiences throughout Covid and the work we are doing now to rebuild the business.

“It was a pleasure to show The Secretary of State for Wales and Craig Williams around our brewery and they showed great interest in our plans. Of course after talks we had a taster and tried our summer beer Desert Rats, from which we donate 5p a pint to SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity. The Secretary of State was very impressed with that as an Ex Army man.”

