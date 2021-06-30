Construction company keeps children up to date about their new school

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished:

Pupils from Ysgol Gmraeg Y Trallwng in Welshpool have taken part in a health and safety awareness session with a construction company that will be building their new school.

An artist's impression of the new part of the planned Welsh medium school for Welshpool
An artist's impression of the new part of the planned Welsh medium school for Welshpool

Denbighshire-based Wynne Construction held the online awareness session with the primary schoolchildren to talk about theimportance of health and safety while construction works are carried out.

The company also launched a competition which will see pupils design a safety poster.

Enabling work for the new 150-place primary school has started ahead on the main construction.

The scheme for the new school combines the old and the new which will provide the pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng and the community of Welshpool with modern facilities whilst maintaining the presence of Ysgol Maesydre.

The old Grade II listed building will be refurbished to accommodate early years and community facilities and a new extension will be built to include a new school hall and classroom bases. The building will also be the first Passivhaus hybrid project in the UK.

Angharad Davies, Headteacher of Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their first activity with Wynne Construction. It has reignited the excitement and prospects associated with the new build.

“The questioning has been endless since the event and they are already visualising our school, using their creativity and originality. We are so grateful and so excited.”

Alison Hourihane, Social Value Manager at Wynne Construction, said: “It was a fantastic afternoon. It was really good to meet the children virtually, and to talk them through the new school building design and the importance of health and safety on construction sites.

“They asked some great questions and were able to meet our assistant site manager, Dyfed Edwards who will be working on the project. We look forward to receiving their poster designs on health and safety and to hopefully showing them around the site in the coming months.”

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News