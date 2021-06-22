Welshpool Sainsbury's building up to let for £115k per year

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished:

The Sainsbury's store in Welshpool will close in July with the building on the market to let.

The Welshpool store
The Welshpool store

The supermarket giant says staff and customers will be updated on the exact closure date for the store at the top of Brook Street after two decades in the town.

Cardiff-based commercial estate agents, Fletcher Morgan, has placed the property on its catalogue.

A new tenant would have to pay £115,643 a year to let the building, which has a 11,519 square feet footprint.

The Welshpool store was revealed as one of those Sainsbury's was closing in March.

The retail giant announced two years ago that it wanted to close 15 stores.

A spokesman said: "We have updated colleagues on the difficult decision to close our Welshpool store in July and we are doing everything we can to find alternative roles within Sainsbury’s for those affected.

“Customers can continue to shop with us at our Oswestry and Shrewsbury Superstores.”

A large Tesco store opened in the Welsh market town in 2011 and since then an Aldi has also opened close to the Tesco.

Earlier this year Welshpool lost its WH Smith, stationers store and the bank, HSBC has announced it will leave the town in the Autumn.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Business
Property
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News