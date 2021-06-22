Log cabin plans submitted to council

Powys County Council will make a decision on the proposal

The application submitted by Mr Lewis to Powys County Council is for two log cabins and associated works at land southeast of Glyn Cogan, just off the B4390 road that links Berriew with Manafon, near Welshpool.

Agent, Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry, and partners explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Davies said: “The proposed site is currently an agricultural field surrounded by woodland.

“The proposal will provide a holiday let site, which will in turn will provide the applicant with an additional income stream, support the local tourism of the area, and indirectly support local businesses and sites where visitors will visit.

“The existing and proposed hedgerows and topography mean that the site will have limited landscape and visual impact on the area.

“The low-lying nature of the holiday-lets and the existing landscaping means the cabins will be screened from the roadside and views.”

Mr Davies believes that this means that people will not be able to see the site.

The proposal is deemed to be “small scale” as there are only two cabins.

The cabins length will be nine metres, by seven metres wide and have a maximum height of five and a half metres.

They toilet facilities will be connected to a new septic tank and a car park will be created on existing hardstanding upon the site entrance, which will be used by a maximum of four vehicles.

Mr Davies said: “The proposed scheme has been specifically designed to be minimal, in that the cabins are single storey and low lying.”

Mr Davies said the cabins can also be taken away from the site at any time which means that it is possible to return the land to agricultural use at a future point.

Mr Davies added: “The beauty and variety of the Powys countryside creates an attractive area for tourists.

“Tourism is an important element of the rural economy, and it has been estimated that tourism for Wales equates to seven per cent of Wales’s GDP.”