Prince of Wales Investiture chair going under the hammer

The 1960s dawned with the Queen giving birth to her third child, with Prince Andrew coming into the world on February 19 1960. The decade ended with the investiture, at Caernarfon Castle of the Prince of Wales. In the years in between, Britain and the world went through a culture shock. The baby-boomer generation was growing up, spending money and making their impact in the world.

The complete contents of Fronfelen Hall, once part of an 800-acre estate in Snowdonia that included several slate mines and amassed by the same family since 1826, are being auctioned this week.

The online auction, which has been organised by auctioneers and estate agents Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd and Welshpool Livestock Sales, runs until Thursday evening.

The Prince of Wales Investiture Chair was one of 4,000 made in South Wales for the investiture of Prince Charles at Caernarfon Castle in 1969. The chairs are rarely found for sale, often kept by the same families since the royal ceremony.

Made in vermillion-stained beech and plywood, it is embossed with the Prince of Wales motif in gold leaf and upholstered in Welsh tweed.

Other items include a 1920s Grandfather Clock, an Edwardian Mahogany dresser, a Chinese barrel seat, a William Strutt (1825 – 1915) oil on canvas and gold sovereigns.

“This is an amazing collection of items amassed at Fronfelen Hall. It is like taking a step back in time. The Prince of Wales Investiture Chair is, perhaps, one of the more interesting items,” said Tony Evans, a Partner at Morris, Marshall and Poole.

“The collection is wide and varied, from furniture to paintings and more modern items. We’re anticipating significant interest in most of the collection not only from the UK but from throughout the world.”