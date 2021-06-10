Firefighter head for Snowdon for fundraising challenge

Station manager Dave Latham Snowdon Mountain Railway is not an option for the team

Dave will be helped by a small support team and other fire service members will also be joining them for support throughout the event, completing their own individual challenges, whilst adhering to the current Covid-19 guidelines.

The challenge is in support of the Firefighters Charity, an organisation that offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, which includes current and retired personnel and their families.

Dave said: "Following the difficult times that we have all been through, the Firefighters charity needs our support more than ever. The pandemic has meant that charity events and fundraisers have been cancelled, which has seen a significant reduction in donations being made to charity, which is one of the many reasons that has led to this fundraiser.

"This will be a huge challenge for everyone involved, but we are all very much looking forward to see how many times we can climb this mountain in the time given."

If you would like to donate towards this fundraiser, visit the Just Giving page online at justgiving.com/fundraising/snowdonchallege-part2.

He and the team will be walking up and down the Llanberis path for the full 24hrs and there will be no using the train that chugs up and down the mountain next to the path.