Holiday park gains permission to site more holiday lodges

The Hidden Valley holiday park

The Jones family who own the Hidden Valley Caravan and Chalet Park will now be allowed to have another seven holiday lodges on the site.

Set in a peaceful wooded valley that overlooks its own lake and wildlife sanctuary, the five-star holiday park near Guilsfield already has 185 lodges and holiday homes on its 30-acre site.

Powys County Council (PCC) planning officer, Luke Evans explained in his report that he would give the plans “conditional approval.”

Mr Evans said that concerns had been raised about a public right of way that could be obstructed by the development.

Mr Evans said: The public right of way referred to shall not be impacted by the development, however, does have the potential to be impacted during the construction therefore, an informative note will be attached reminding the applicant of their responsibilities regarding the public right of way. ”

One of the 10 conditions imposed on the planning approval is that lodges can only be used as holiday accommodation and not as a permanent home.

Guilsfield Community Council, had also backed the application.

For the family, agent, Richard Corbett of Roger Parry and Partners, said he believed that the plans meet the need for holiday accommodation in Powys and would help support the economy.

He stressed how important the tourism sector would be to rebuilding the economy because of the damage the Covid-19 pandemic has caused it.