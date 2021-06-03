Car mirrors broken, aerials snapped and roof dented in night of criminal damage in Welshpool

The damage was done in central Welshpool. Photo: Google

Four vehicles were damaged with one having its roof caved in by the attackers.

Dyfed Powys Police say the attack happened overnight on May 27.

"The damage included scratches to the vehicles, aerials snapped off, side wing mirrors broken and a roof caved in," a spokesman said.

Police have appealed for help in tracking down the culprits.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. Quote reference: DPP/0031/28/05/2021/01/C.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."