Car mirrors broken, aerials snapped and roof dented in night of criminal damage in Welshpool

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished: Last Updated:

Vandals have attacked several cars in Welshpool town centre.

The damage was done in central Welshpool. Photo: Google
The damage was done in central Welshpool. Photo: Google

Four vehicles were damaged with one having its roof caved in by the attackers.

Dyfed Powys Police say the attack happened overnight on May 27.

"The damage included scratches to the vehicles, aerials snapped off, side wing mirrors broken and a roof caved in," a spokesman said.

Police have appealed for help in tracking down the culprits.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. Quote reference: DPP/0031/28/05/2021/01/C.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News