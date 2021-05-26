Welshpool councillor steps down from cabinet

Councillor Graham Breeze

Cllr Breeze, who represents the Welshpool Llanerchyddol Ward, has been a Cabinet Member for Corporate Governance, Engagement and Regulatory Services, since 2019.

“It is with real regret that I shall be standing down from my portfolio role at the end of the month,” said Cllr Breeze

“It has been an absolute privilege and honour to have served on the Powys County Council cabinet for the last 20 months and I shall always be grateful to Leader of the Council, Councillor Rosemarie Harris, for offering me the opportunity.

“The current cabinet has performed heroically during the Covid-19 pandemic, continuing with the transformation programme, while also having to concentrate on keeping the residents of Powys safe in unprecedented conditions, and I am proud to have been a part of that success story.

“I will continue to offer my full support to the Independent/Conservative coalition ruling group and will be concentrating on supporting the residents of the Welshpool Llanerchyddol Ward from the backbenches.”

Leader Cllr Rosemarie Harris thanked Councillor Breeze for his hard work and contributions to the Cabinet during an extremely demanding period in the council’s life.

“During his time on the Cabinet, Graham has shown great energy, integrity, loyalty and passion for the role and I wish him all the best. I’m grateful for his work and contributions to the Cabinet, especially during one of the most difficult periods the council has ever faced,” said Cllr Harris.

The Leader confirmed that Cllr Beverley Baynham, who represents the Presteigne ward, will replace Cllr Breeze and will join the Cabinet from June 1, and will have portfolio responsibility for Corporate Governance and Regulatory Services.

“I’m delighted that Councillor Baynham has accepted the offer to join the Cabinet and look forward to working with her as we look to help the county recover from Covid-19,” said Cllr Harris.