New McDonald's restaurant opens

A new McDonald's restaurant has opened today in Welshpool, creating 75 jobs.

Cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the new McDonald's in Welshpool are, right, Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams, and franchisee Bob Beckett. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography
Official opening of the new McDonald's in Welshpool by Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams and Franchisee Bob Beckett. Craig Williams serves the customers, Kathleen Comaskey and her step-grandchildren, Jacob, Rian and Liv from Criggion. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.
Behind the scenes of the restaurant are Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams and Franchisee Bob Beckett. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. 7
Investment from franchisee Bob Beckett has led to the opening of the new restaurant at the Buttington Cross Enterprise Park.

He says it will operate with Covid-19 safety measures in place while offering drive-through, dine-in and takeaway services.

"We're so pleased to be opening our doors today and welcoming customers into the new restaurant," said Mr Beckett.

"A lot of hard work has gone into turning this project into a reality over the last few months and we want to thank everyone involved for their efforts. We're looking forward to serving the Welshpool community and seeing our customers enjoy our services on offer."

The restaurant, which is a two-storey building and can seat up to 95 customers, was opened by local MP Craig Williams.

He said: "I was delighted to meet Bob and his team to officially open the new McDonald's restaurant in Welshpool. It was especially good to hear about the new jobs this restaurant has created, supporting our local economy here in Montgomeryshire."

Self-service kiosks are in place and digital menu boards are displayed at the drive-through. The My McDonald's App is also available to use at the restaurant, allowing customers to order and pay for their meal ahead of time via Click and Serve.

