New independent living homes for Welshpool

Castell Care and Support, part of the Wales & West Housing Group, has been awarded a year contract for the provision of support.

The project will lead to approximately 30 new jobs in the town supporting people in their own homes.

Castell Care and Support is currently recruiting for the posts at castellventures.wales/en/careers/

Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Adult Social Care with the council. said: "This is a great opportunity to provide accommodation which allows people needing extra support to live with independence and dignity.

"The individuals will have the opportunity to have access some of the latest technology along with the availability of support on site, which will support them to achieve independence within their own home.

"The project is another example of partnership between the Council and the Wales & West Housing Group and follows on from the ExtraCare project in Newtown which opened in 2016."

Luke Reeves, Managing Director of Castell Ventures, said: "We're extremely excited to be providing care and support to the people moving to Cae Glas.