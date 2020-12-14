Rubbish and fly-tipping removed from council traveller site

Leighton Arches caravan site.

Powys County Council visited Leighton Arches, in Welshpool, last week to address concerns about rubbish and fly-tipping that had accumulated at the site.

During the visit, contractors working on behalf of the council removed rubbish from an individual plot and a parcel of land near to the site entrance. A number of limestone boulders were also reinstated to deter future fly-tipping.

Councillor Iain McIntosh, cabinet member for housing, said: “We have made the residents of Leighton Arches aware previously of the health and safety implications of the increasing rubbish on site and that actions would be taken to clear this rubbish if it was not addressed by residents.