Welshpool woman receives award for roving role

Laura Hindle with her award. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Welshpool’s Laura Hindle loves her role with the Coaching Inn Group, which operates the town’s Royal Oak and 17 other hotels and inns across the country.

She first went to work front of house at the hotel some five years ago and worked her way up to being appointed deputy general manager.

Then Laura, a former Welshpool High School student, was asked if she would be happy to go on the road as a support manager helping out at other hotels around the group and she happily accepted the challenge.

Now she has been named the Coaching Inn Group's Supporting Manager of the Year for her ability to offer help and advice to colleagues across the group.

“Since taking on the role, which I thoroughly enjoy, I have worked at the Old Bridge at Holmfirth in Yorkshire, the Three Swans in Hungerford, Berkshire, and am currently assisting at the Kings Head in Richmond, Yorkshire,” said Laura.

Presenting her with her award, operations manager Mark Chapman said that Laura had been responsible for maintaining and driving high standards across the group.