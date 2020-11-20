Welshpool woman receives award for roving role

By Rob Smith Mid WalesWelshpoolPublished: Last Updated:

A woman who got her break working at a hotel in her home town has now been rewarded for her roving managerial skills.

Laura Hindle with her award. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography
Welshpool’s Laura Hindle loves her role with the Coaching Inn Group, which operates the town’s Royal Oak and 17 other hotels and inns across the country.

She first went to work front of house at the hotel some five years ago and worked her way up to being appointed deputy general manager.

Then Laura, a former Welshpool High School student, was asked if she would be happy to go on the road as a support manager helping out at other hotels around the group and she happily accepted the challenge.

Now she has been named the Coaching Inn Group's Supporting Manager of the Year for her ability to offer help and advice to colleagues across the group.

“Since taking on the role, which I thoroughly enjoy, I have worked at the Old Bridge at Holmfirth in Yorkshire, the Three Swans in Hungerford, Berkshire, and am currently assisting at the Kings Head in Richmond, Yorkshire,” said Laura.

Presenting her with her award, operations manager Mark Chapman said that Laura had been responsible for maintaining and driving high standards across the group.

But her roving days will soon be over, at least for the time being, because she and her partner Theo Lawrence, who works as a freelance music teacher in Welshpool, are expecting their first child, a boy, in February.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

