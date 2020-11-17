Speedy expansion for transport firm

From left, Craig Williams meets Geroge and Phil Edwards

Transport firm, Speed Welshpool, which operates out of the Buttington Quarry site, has expanded its fleet to 27 large HGVs and 10 vans, a huge leap from just five years ago when it operated just 10 HGVs.

Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, recently visited the transport firm which is part of the Palletways freight network group.

Speed Welshpool was established in 1979, with present owners Phil Edwards, and son and Managing Director George Edwards, acquiring the business in 2009. It delivers all over Mid Wales and Shropshire, and currently employs over 50 staff.

Mr Williams said: "It was great to visit Speed Welshpool and meet with Phil and George Edwards. Their investment of £1.1million into the business demonstrates just how successful the company has been since their takeover in 2009, with their forecasted turnover for this year being £5 million.”

“This year has seen the delivery and freight sectors working tirelessly during the pandemic in rising to and meeting the many challenges which Covid-19 has brought, and Speed’s efforts have been vital to the whole of Montgomeryshire and the surrounding areas.