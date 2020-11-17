Speedy expansion for transport firm

By Sue AustinMid WalesWelshpoolPublished: Last Updated:

The owners of a Welshpool company have invested £1.1 million over the past year, the largest growth in the buisness in its 40 year history.

From left, Craig Williams meets Geroge and Phil Edwards
From left, Craig Williams meets Geroge and Phil Edwards

Transport firm, Speed Welshpool, which operates out of the Buttington Quarry site, has expanded its fleet to 27 large HGVs and 10 vans, a huge leap from just five years ago when it operated just 10 HGVs.

Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, recently visited the transport firm which is part of the Palletways freight network group.

Speed Welshpool was established in 1979, with present owners Phil Edwards, and son and Managing Director George Edwards, acquiring the business in 2009. It delivers all over Mid Wales and Shropshire, and currently employs over 50 staff.

Mr Williams said: "It was great to visit Speed Welshpool and meet with Phil and George Edwards. Their investment of £1.1million into the business demonstrates just how successful the company has been since their takeover in 2009, with their forecasted turnover for this year being £5 million.”

“This year has seen the delivery and freight sectors working tirelessly during the pandemic in rising to and meeting the many challenges which Covid-19 has brought, and Speed’s efforts have been vital to the whole of Montgomeryshire and the surrounding areas.

"It is fantastic to see a Montgomeryshire business going from strength to strength.”

News
Business
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Welshpool
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News