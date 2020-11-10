Town could claw back Shropshire shoppers after Wales reopens from 'firebreak'

Restrictions were lifted and businesses reopened in Welshpool Sandra Richards of Welshpool Jewellers Ltd Michael Riffel of Riffels music shop Carole Pugh of Janeva welcomed customers back Anne Smith serving a customer at Celtic Company card and gift shop

Even despite the ominous grey skies and with distancing rules still in place, it was a busy first day back in Welshpool, with more shoppers out and about than an ordinary winter Monday morning.

The town is often victim to losing custom to Shrewsbury and other Shropshire towns but, with England locked down until at least December 2, traders are optimistic that Welsh towns could claw back patrons in the short term, and change habits in the long term.

Sandra Richards, manager of Welshpool Jewellers Ltd, said: "We're happy to be back, we've had a lot of support from the community. People have been in and telling us it's so good to see us back. People are shopping locally, which is lovely. We've already sold a few Christmas presents this morning.

"People won't be going to Shrewsbury to do their shopping because they can't. We all go there at some point, but now that you can't it will make people shop local a bit more. Hopefully people will see what the town has to offer and support local as much as possible.

"A lot of people are just trying to do their Christmas shopping now because we don't know what's going to happen in the future."

Market trader Sue Averis, who runs Sue's Stall in the market hall and has been trading for 40 years, shared similar sentiments, adding: "I hope this makes people appreciate what's in their local town and realise they don't need to go to Shrewsbury or somewhere out of town to shop.

"We've had a few people in this morning, a few regulars. It's great to see them. Saturday is the busy day, really."

The grand reopening in Wales has come at the perfect time for Celtic Company card and gift shop, and customers enjoyed checking out their Christmas displays.

Manager Rachel Bates, who has been at the shop since joining as a 13-year-old 15 years ago, was glad to be back, but feels some sympathy for businesses over the border in Shropshire.

"It's been so far, so good," she said. "We're all really happy and excited to open the doors again. We're really grateful to be open in time for Christmas. It's difficult for businesses in England, and it's particularly harsh on independents to have to close their doors.

"We're working hard as a community in Welshpool to do things properly and keep everyone safe.

"I get the feeling that people are really grateful to be able to go out and do a bit of shopping again."

The shop, which recently won Best Independent Gift Retailer at the Great Awards for Wales and the Midlands, is also offering "social bubble shopping", where people can hire the shop out for evening time slots to do their shopping on their own.

Elsewhere in Welshpool, women's fashion shop Janeva is back open again, but won't be for long. The pandemic isn't the main reason owner Carole Pugh will be closing her shop for good, but it has sped up her decision.

"A lot of people do their shopping online now which makes things difficult. People aren't going out as much at the moment either so they aren't shopping for new clothes. I've been here since 1982. I ran the shop with my mum.

"It's still been nice to be back and to see people, there's a few more people about.

"It's all had a knock on effect. Two of my suppliers have gone into liquidation and one of them has closed.

"Hopefully I'll be able to sell a few outfits for Christmas parties, but then again, people might not be allowed."

Michael Riffel, from Riffel's music shop, felt that shoppers slipped back into the routine a bit easier this time, given that safety protocols have been in place for some time. He was able to do a bit of trade online, with folk buying instruments to learn and keep busy during shut down, but he's glad to be back.

"It's been fine, quite a bit different to the first time because everyone knows what they are doing a bit more," he said. "I think everyone was ready to come out again.