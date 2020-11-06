Firefighters targeted with fireworks on Bonfire Night in Welshpool

A crew was called out to the incident just before 5.30pm yesterday and came under attack by fireworks.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a crew responding to a refuse fire in the Britton Ferry area, near Swansea, at 6.51pm on the same evening was also attacked by fireworks.

Both of the incidents have been reported to police.

Bosses at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have condemned the actions of those involved.

Area manager Simon Jenkins said: “I am saddened and appalled by these incidents.

"Our firefighters have been attacked for only doing their job.

"Our firefighters are ready to respond at a moment’s notice and often place their lives at risk in order to save the lives of others and protect the communities that they serve.

"Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service takes a zero-tolerance approach to physical threats and attacks towards our staff and we are working with the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

'Abhorrent' attacks across UK

Crews were also attacked elsewhere in the UK, with a fire chief branding the assaults “abhorrent”.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said the “mindless attacks” on Thursday included fireworks, stones and bricks being thrown at crews while they responded to callouts on what it described as the busiest night of the year for many services.

It said incidents were reported in Merseyside, Tyne and Wear, Scotland, Wales, Northumberland and Humberside and that crews were under attack in the run-up to Bonfire Night.

The NFCC said it is likely crews will come under attack over the weekend.

Chris Lowther, chairman of NFCC’s operations committee and chief fire officer for Tyne and Wear, said: “Attacking firefighters is abhorrent, if one or two members of staff are injured on a shift this can result in fire appliances having to be taken off the road while other staff are called in.

“This leaves communities at risk if there is a major incident.

“I am disgusted to hear of firefighters being attacked when trying to protect the communities they serve; ultimately saving lives.

“We need to see custodial sentences handed out – it is clear we need a deterrent which makes people think twice.”

NFCC chairman Roy Wilsher said: “While jail sentences have been increased from 12 to 24 months, we now need to see these imposed to send a clear message.

“Emergency services staff must be treated with the respect they deserve; blue light services are here to keep people safe.”

The NFCC said there were 897 attacks recorded in the past year, with firefighters in some areas unable to attend certain incidents unless they have a police escort.