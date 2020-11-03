Work on sports pitch gets underway

The Flash

Specialist contractors have started work removing the ‘shock pad’ of the under-pitch support which has been in place since the original pitch was installed 16 years ago. The work, which started today this week is essential before a new pitch surface can be laid. In addition, the project will see all existing floodlighting replaced with modern LED technology.

County Council Cabinet Member for Young People and Culture, Councillor Rachel Powell said: “This project has reached a crucial stage removing the shock-pad which will then allow the new pitch carpet to be replaced and hopefully see the facility open next month.

“The preparation for this project has been complex and taken longer than anticipated due to delays caused by necessary surveys, drainage investigations and the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. We are committed to providing inclusive sport and leisure facilities for all communities in Powys. We again would like to thank all residents of Welshpool and the wider community for their continued support and understanding whilst this project nears completion.

“We look forward to this outstanding community outdoor facility reopening very soon.”