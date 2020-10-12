Garden centre given permission for new building

The plans have been approved by Powys County Council

The Derwen Garden Centre on the outskirts of Guilsfield, has been given permission for a new building that can be used as a shopping display area, and for storage.

The garden centre is owned and run by the Joseph family, who also run the nearby Dingle nurseries at Frochas.

The area earmarked for the building is already used to display outdoor garden furniture and compost.

The new building will be 20.9 metres in length, 9.9 metres in width and a maximum height of 7.8 metres.

Agent Rebecca Richardson said: “Derwen Garden Centre would like to enhance the shopping experience and ensure that goods are secured by creating a new shed, which will allow the public to shop undercover.

“The building would link to the existing building via and undercover roof.

“The steel framed shed would have a basic private stair case to an open plan storage area above for the storage of goods not on display.”

Powys County Council planning officer Rhys Evans recommended giving the application conditional consent.

He said: “The existing site is already used for outdoor furniture display and the public have access to this space.

“The building is to provide coverage for these goods by allowing customers to shop undercover.