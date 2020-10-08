Consultation next step in incinerator scheme

Russell George

Broad Energy will engage with residents over the next six weeks about proposals for Buttington Quarry near Trewern, close to Welshpool, before sending in a planning application.

The move has been met with concern from the Member of the Welsh Parliament for Montgomeryshire Russell George and councillor for Trewern, Amanda Jenner who said public engagement is inevitably more limited during the pandemic.

The plans are for the development of an incinerator of up to 167,000 tonnes of waste per year. The size of the Buttington incinerator means Welsh Government ministers, under the Developments of National Significance Process, will make the decision on its approval rather than Powys County Council as the local planning authority.

Mr George said: “This is just the first stage of the planning process so if you feel strongly about this issue then it is important that you make your points known both now and during the subsequent Welsh Government planning consultation too – if and when that happens.

“Last year Councillor Jenner and I called for a moratorium on all new waste incinerators in Wales. The Welsh Government is currently considering its circular waste economy strategy, and I believe it should take time to consider the current capacity and the impact of incinerators in Wales.”

Councillor Jenner added: “While Broad Energy has sent out information packs in the post to many residents, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, public meetings cannot be organised to provide residents with wider information.