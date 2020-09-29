Outdoor sports pitch to reopen in Welshpool

The pitch was shut for resurfacing and investigative drainage works but they were delayed due to coronavirus, Powys County Council and Freedom Leisure said.

However the replacement of the playing surface will now go ahead along with a revised pitch lighting design.

Powys County Council said: "A successful tendering process has concluded, and specialist contractor Cleveland Land Services has been appointed It is anticipated that works will be completed by early December and the pitch will then reopen.

The work will be subject to any further changes to COVID restrictions or regulations and completion dates could be affected.

Cabinet member for young people and culture, Councillor Rachel Powell said: “This project demonstrates Powys’ continued commitment in providing inclusive sport and leisure facilities for communities in Powys.

"We would like to thank customers and users of the leisure centre in Welshpool for their patience and continued support and understanding while these works have been progressing.

"Appointing a contractor for the project is a major step forward and we look forward to having the facility reopen.”