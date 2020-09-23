Beef jerky wins Great Taste Award

The Welshpool-based beef jerky snacks manufacturer company celebrated after hearing that its Spicy Chilli and new Teriyaki beef jerky flavours impressed the Great Taste judges so much that they both received a star award recognising them as “food that delivers fantastic flavour”.

During lockdown online sales of the food more than doubled and sales grew by 300 per cent in the past year,

After taste testing the Spicy Chilli beef jerky, the Great Taste judges said:” Appealing spiced aroma, immediately tempting. Satisfying texture and chew which encourages the flavour to develop as you continue. Quite a heat which builds through various spices to just the right level. As it seems to be getting hotter it mellows and as such is pitched just right.”

The new Teriyaki flavour was launched earlier this year, capturing the traditional Japanese cooking style for an authentic Oriental experience in premium beef jerky.

The Great Taste judges’ verdict: “The sweetness of the teriyaki comes through distinctly on the nose and palate, with hints of anise flavours and a prickle of heat. The warmth is also good, not drying or overpowering but a balance of sweet, salt and heat. Satisfying and very moreish.”

Emma Morris, Trailhead Fine Foods’ business development manager, said: “It’s fantastic that our Spicy Chilli beef jerky has retained its one star award and we are chuffed that the judges liked our new Teriyaki flavour.

“Being able to display Great Taste awards alongside our beef jerky snacks is great for raising our brand awareness. During the pandemic lockdown, sales through our easy to use online shop more than doubled and we have some very exciting news in the pipeline."

A change in recipes means that all the company’s snacks are gluten free and carry ‘Get Jerky’ branding.

“Customers will also be pleased to hear that next day deliveries have now resumed.”

Trailhead Fine Foods’ jerky snacks are produced with Welsh Beef.

The snacks are available in more than 100 stockists across the UK, including service stations, farm shops, delicatessens, convenience stores, tourist attractions, petrol stations, breweries, pubs and hotels.

This year’s Great Taste Awards attracted 12,777 products from 106 different countries. They were judged by 144 of the most discerning palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as food writers and journalists.