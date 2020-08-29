Menu

Advertising

New IT shop to open in Welshpool

By Rob Smith | Welshpool | News | Published:

An IT company is to open a new shop in Powys as it expands.

Poppy Davies and Adam O'Rourke outside the new shop in Welshpool

Welsh Computers will welcome shoppers and those who need their devices repaired from Tuesday, September 1. The company has had a shop in Llanidloes for the last three years.

Manager Poppy Davies said: "We can work remotely with our van or in-store to serve our customers. We believe in a person centred experience and always try to go the extra mile for our customers.

"We also deliver a service at low rates so our 'I.T for everyone' slogan really means what it says.

"We know people can struggle with technology at times and sometimes just want to throw their device out the window in frustration. That's one of the reasons why I think the community will really benefit from our services.

"We deliver same day service, unless discussed otherwise upfront, and offer a free three-year warranty on all our reconditioned laptops.

"We also follow the Covid-19 health guidelines with our policies and procedures – making sure we are all protected and safe."

Welshpool Mid Wales Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News