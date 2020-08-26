Statue to return home

The Grade II listed statue of Icarus was placed in the custody of Powys County Council in the mid-1990s after a court case regarding its unauthorised removal and intended sale from Leighton Hall, near Welshpool.

It languished in a storeroom at the council’s Neuadd Maldwyn offices for years before being mounted on a solid wood plinth and being displayed in the lobby area of the building by the entrance to the chamber.

With the council offices facing closure and possible transfer to Clwyd Alun Housing Association for development to much needed extra-care accommodation, it has been agreed to move Icarus back to his former home.

Cabinet Member for Property, Councillor Phyl Davies said; “Icarus was only in Neuadd Maldwyn for safe keeping and was never the property of the county council. We are delighted that he is going home and will take his rightful place in the Serpentine Pond at Leighton Hall.

“We will be working with the current owner of Leighton Hall to make sure Icarus is transported safely home to take centre stage once again.”

Owner of Leighton Hall, Richard Dacjzack said: “It will be fantastic to see Icarus returned to Leighton Hall and take his rightful place on a plinth in the serpentine lake. We have original photographs from Country Life in the 1920’s showing Icarus taking pride of place in the lake and we can’t wait to see him home again.”