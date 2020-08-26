Singing for charity

The celebration of music which streamed online raised £1000 which was split between Mind UK and Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre, North Powys’ domestic abuse support services.

“A pandemic won’t stop us performing and singing,” said organisers of the concert Elaine Buckland and Grace Gull.

“We are all extremely pleased that such a fantastic total was raised for two amazing charities, both of which are in particular need in these challenging times.Thank you to all who took park on the night and of course everyone who bought tickets."

Jane Stephens’ General Manager for Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre said: “Thank you to all who helped make the event possible and for raising £500 for each cause.

All the money donated to Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre will go towards supporting men, women and children who are experiencing domestic abuse. This event is a true example of on-line communities coming together to support those in need”.

If you would like more information on Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre’s services or you or someone you know are experiencing domestic abuse call 01686 629114 to speak to someone for advice.