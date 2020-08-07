Teenager seriously injured in quad bike crash

Dyfed Powys Police say they are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which took place around 6.55pm yesterday.

The force said the Honda bike had been carrying three people, when it was travelling on the B4390 between Manafon and Berriew.

The 15-year-old was a passenger on the bike according to police.

Police are yet to confirm whether the injured teen is a boy or a girl.

A spokesman for the police said: "We don’t believe any other vehicles were involved but are appealing for any extra information that can help us establish the full circumstances around what happened."

Anyone with any details or dash camera footage of the vehicle or incident are asked to contact Pc 1169 White at Dyfed-Powys Police Serious Collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident reference DP-20200806-326.