'Popsi' celebrates 100th birthday in style

John 'Popsi' Seager reached the milestone last week at The Rhallt Care Home in Welshpool, where he was joined by staff, relatives and surprise visitor Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire.

A socially distanced champagne reception was held within the home gardens. One of the home’s chefs even baked a special birthday cake based on a countryside scene that included John’s favourite sheep dog.

John said: “I’m so pleased and grateful that I’ve been able to celebrate my 100th with family and friends despite the situation. I’m thankful to all for the efforts they have made, and meeting our MP was so special.”

Craig Williams MP was invited to attend by the home's manager Sharon Herbert. He took time to congratulate John and to show his gratitude to the home for all they have done.

Among the relatives attending were John’s sons, Graham and Ian, daughter-in-laws Toni and Jo, and one of his granddaughters.

Sharon added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone.

"It was fantastic that our MP could attend and meet John ‘Popsi’ as he’s such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell.”

The Rhallt provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 91 residents from respite care to long-term stays.