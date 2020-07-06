1940s weekend cancelled

In a statement on Facebook the organisers behind the Welshpool 1940s event said the decision had been taken due to uncertainty in the guidelines.

The post said: "Having liaised with the Welsh Government, local authorities and after much deliberation, the committee has come to the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Due to the uncertainty of what Government guidelines will be in place by September and what the situation will be like in general, our priority is to safeguard public health. Many of our volunteers, exhibitors etc are in the "at risk" category. To many of you, this news might be disappointing, but rest assured that this decision was not taken lightly.

"We hope that you understand the unprecedented circumstances in which we find ourselves. Thank you for your continued support and understanding and we look forward to welcoming you on September 24 to 26, 2021, with an event that will be bigger and better."

The group said it would continue fundraising through its pop up shop at https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/welshpool1940s