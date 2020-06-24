Line reopens as investigations continue into van hit by train at level crossing near Welshpool

Network Rail confirmed services running along its track just off the A458 Shrewsbury to Welshpool road had been reinstated on Tuesday and debris had been cleared following the incident on Monday.

The British Transport Police, which is leading investigations into the cause of the incident, handed the line back to the railway company at 10pm on Monday and a spokeswoman confirmed they were "working to establish the full circumstances of the incident".

The collision happened at a crossing on a track just off the A458 Shrewsbury to Welshpool road at around 1.45pm on Monday.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene next to Powys Boarding Kennels along with police and firefighters and the driver of a black Mercedes van was airlifted to hospital.

The full extent of the driver's injuries have not yet been confirmed. No train passengers are thought to have been hurt and those onboard were transported onwards by bus.

No trains were running on the single-track Cambrian Line between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon as a result of the crash.

The collision did not happen on the main crossing on the A458 at Buttington but on a track about 40 metres off the main road further towards Trewern.

The A458 was closed for a period as a result but was back open by 4pm with traffic calming measures in place.