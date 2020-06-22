Driver seriously injured as car hit by train at level crossing near Welshpool

The collision happened at the level crossing on the A458 in Buttington shortly before 2pm this afternoon.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene along with police and firefighters and the driver of the 4x4 was taken to hospital.

The full extent of the driver's injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Bad crash in Mid Wales this afternoon between a train and a car. It happened at Smiths Crossing on the A458 at Buttington near Welshpool pic.twitter.com/MbLKzCl4bL — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) June 22, 2020

There’s a heavy police presence here. Officers have put in measures to slow down traffic while emergency services work. Traffic is flowing smoothly — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) June 22, 2020

No trains are running between Welshpool and Shrewsbury as a result of the crash but the A458 is now open with traffic calming measures on the stretch next to the crossing.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called at 1.52pm to a level crossing in Buttington, Welshpool, following a report between a collision between a vehicle and a train.

"The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. Officers remain at the scene."

Advertising

The 4x4 car involved in the crash was still at the scene at 4.30pm but the train had been moved.

National Rail said trains between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury were expected to be disrupted until approximately 6pm as a reult.

Lloyds Coaches are providing replacement road transport serving all stations in both directions between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, Monday 22 June at approximately 1.48pm to reports of transportation incident in the Cefn area of Welshpool.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.”

More to follow.