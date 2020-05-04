History buff's call for virtual VE Day in Welshpool

Alan Crowe, organiser of the Welshpool 1940s Weekend, hopes the town will mark the 75th anniversary with a massive online celebration.

Ideas include changing your profile pictures to relatives who served in the Armed Forces, Home Guard or Land Army, creating a VE Day photo album of friends and relatives who were involved in the war with details about what they did, having your own celebration at home and posting photos and videos online, and decorating the outside of your home red, white and blue.

Alan said: "Due to the current pandemic the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE and VJ DAYS have had to be cancelled.

"As this is the last major anniversary when there will be any veterans and land girls still with us, it is important that we celebrate as much as we can."