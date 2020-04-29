Storage shed planning approved

The application for the 2,160 square metre shed has been approved by Powys County Council (PCC) planning officers, under delegated powers.

An old shed built in the 1950s had occupied the area there until it was pulled down in 2011.

But, the reasons behind the application for the shed at by Border Hardcore & Rockery Stone Company Ltd owned by the Hilditch family, had been questioned.

They, as Broad Energy, are behind the plans for an £114million Incinerator earmarked for the quarry.

As the incinerator is a “development of national significance,” Powys County Council is not dealing with this application. That application will be dealt with by the Planning Inspectorate Wales.

Trewern Community Council posed several questions – but did not oppose the application.

Trewern Community Council clerk Angela Evans said: “We would like assurances that this building would not be linked to the possible future incinerator application that is being submitted by Broad Energy within Buttington Quarry.”

Powys County Councillor for Trewern, Amanda Jenner had also asked for the application to be “called in” to be discussed by the planning committee.

But the rules allowing councillors to call in planning applications have been suspended until September due to the coronavirus emergency.

Planning officer, Louise Evans, said: “Having carefully considered the details submitted together with all statutory consultee responses and third party representations, it is considered that the proposed development is satisfactory and complies with the relevant policies within the LDP (Local Development Plan.)

“As such, the recommendation is one of consent subject to the conditions.”

Agent, Cathryn Johnson of Les Stephan Planning Ltd, explained the reason for the building the shed in a Design and Access Statement (DAS) that accompanied the application.

Mrs Johnson, said: “The building is required to provide covered storage and distribution for pre-packed palletised goods and materials and provide warehouse type accommodation for existing and new tenants.”

Buttington Brickworks which occupied the southern part of the overall site stopped working there in 1990.

Since 2012 the site has been been moving towards becoming a “modern industrial park” which is in line with it’s status as allocated employment land.

“This proposed unit would be to accommodate the expansion of these existing tenants or to attract new local or national tenants,” said Mrs Johnson.