Village homes plans get go ahead

The application was for land situated to the east of Groes-Lwyd and west of the Rhoslan housing estate in Guilsfield, near Welshpool.

The decision was taken by Powys County Council's (PCC) planning officers under delegated powers and follows opposition to the scheme from villagers.

Letters objecting to the proposal raised concerns abut flooding and drainage problems at the site.

Objectors also feared the scheme would lead to an increase noise and pollution.

They also believed the density of the development would be out of keeping with the rest of the village.

PCC principal planning officer Louise Evans, said: “Being a major application, a mandatory pre-application consultation process was done before submission.

“Having carefully considered the details submitted together with all statutory consultee responses and third party representations, it is considered that the proposed development is satisfactory and complies with the relevant policies within the LDP (Local Development Plan.)

“As such, the recommendation is one of consent subject to conditions.”

Further, more detailed plans will need to be approved before building work starts.

The applicant, Mrs G Davies – will also need to explain how she intends to address affordable housing at the development.

In this part of Powys, developments provide 10 per-cent affordable homes.

Agent Tudor Watkin of Roger Parry and Partners said, in the Design and Access Statement (DAS) that as many as “five homes” could be affordable.

The DAS suggests that the site could be a mixture of two, three and four bedroomed detached and semi-detached houses.

Mr Watkins also claimed that the scheme would have a positive impact on the “existing services” in the village and “inevitably” boost the local economy.

He also believed that the development would also provide more children for the village primary school ensuring it remains “necessary and open”.