Olds folks at care home not sheepish about lamb cuddles

Elderly residents at a Welshpool care home enjoyed a visit from an adorable five-day old lamb over the bank holiday weekend.

The cute visitor attended Llys Hafren care home to cheer up old folks who are missing their families during the coronavirus lockdown.

Andrew Whitmore, a maintenance operative at the care home, borrowed the orphaned lamb from friend and local farmer Brian Ellis and, after checking in with the home manager, arranged to bring it in.

Residents and colleagues enjoyed meeting their special visitor, and they weren't sheepish about petting and bottle-feeding. The day was particularly enjoyable for residents from farming backgrounds, whose interaction with the lamb recalled fond agricultural memories.

Bea Wickstead, manager of Llys Hafren, said: “Our residents were thrilled to have such an adorable visitor to the home this Easter. The lamb really put a smile on everyone’s faces, and many of our residents still haven’t stopped talking about what a wonderful day they had.

“Everyone at Llys Hafren is particularly grateful to Mr Ellis, the farmer whose thoughtfulness has helped to cheer up many of our residents during such a challenging period.”