Popular farmer, 45, dies in tractor accident

Richard Tudor, 45, died on Friday evening while working at his family farm, Llysun, in Llanerfyl.

Mr Tudor was well-known for his farming, and won the Farmers Weekly Beef Farmer of the Year award in 2016. He was also chair of the board of governors at Ysgol Dyffryn Banw and a former coach of Dyffryn Banw FC.

In a statement, Mr Tudor's family said: "We lost an amazing man yesterday evening in a tragic tractor accident. My Dad/Richard was a man that will never be forgotten and there will always be a gap in his place.

"He meant so much to so many people and his enthusiasm and generosity will be missed by us all."

Tributes have poured in for Mr Tudor. Glyn Davies, former Montgomeryshire MP, said: "The Tudor family are so much part of the Montgomeryshire farming and local community ‘scene’ that his death will have a wide impact. In a world currently full of tragedies, this was much ‘closer to home’. I really feel for Richard’s family."

Farming union NFU Cymru said: "Richard was a great man who gave so much to Welsh and British agriculture and his loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew him."

Mr Tudor, was the son of Ann and Tom Tudor, president of the 2018 Royal Welsh Show.

He is survived by his wife Catrin and two children, Morgan and Lois.