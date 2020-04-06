Game shooting firm plans chalet expansion

Applicants, Cambrian Birds Ltd say they want to to expand their game shooting enterprise by building the chalets at Rhos Farm, Trelystan, offering holiday accommodation.

This is so that they can use the site all year round and provide full-time employment for their staff there.

The plans submitted show that two styles of lodge have been chosen for the proposal.

Agent, Geraint Jones of McCartney planning and surveying, explained: “The applicants Cambrian Birds Ltd who own the site in question are one of the major game shooting enterprises in Mid-Wales.

“They run four large commercial shoots with locations including Welshpool, Churchtoke, Llangurig and Machynlleth.

“In the 2019/2020 season the business attracted approximately 6,000 visitors to Mid Wales from around the UK and abroad, with plans to further increase these numbers in future years.

“However, as game shooting is seasonal and thus restricted from September 1 to February 1, the business cannot afford to operate within this time frame only.

“It is looking to expand its enterprise into the spring and summer months by offering short stay holiday accommodation in this beautiful part of Mid-Wales and in turn converting what is now part term employment to full term employment opportunities for a number of its staff.

Mr Jones says that the site would offer a “beautiful rural retreat” to the holidaymakers and still only be a 10 minute drive from the shops in Welshpool.

At the moment, the 0.394 hectare site is classed as semi-improved grassland for grazing purposes and slopes significantly from the south down to the north.

According to the agents the gentle slope would helps provide natural screening for the chalets.

Established in February 2015 by Gerry Jackson and Anthony Pryce, Shropshire based Cambran Birds say they: “Aim to establish itself in the game rearing and shooting industry as one of the best.”