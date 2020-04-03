Caravan storage bid

Ruth Neville of the Vine Touring Park in Arddleen, has submitted the application to Powys County Council (PCC).

She wants to change a field designation from agricultural use to a storage area for caravans.

One of the reasons behind the application is that it could help people keep their caravans close to the A483 main road.

This means that they would not need to use the smaller Powys roads when travelling to and from their home to holiday destinations.

The Vine is a touring park located six miles from Welshpool and 10 Miles from Oswestry.

They currently have five touring caravan and motor home pitches at the Vine.

It is also a certified Caravan club destination.

Agent, Gwynfor Humphreys, explained in a design and access statement: “The site will offer facility for caravan storage.

“This will relieve caravan movements on the general highway network and there is significant demand for caravan storage in the locality.”

“The development is complimentary to the applicant’s existing touring caravan site.

“There are considered to be no negative amenity, landscape or character issues and the application is considered fully compliant with LDP (Local Development Plan) policy.”

Mr Humphreys added that the extra income this would generate for the applicant would help the local economy.

The statement adds that the site is “relatively sheltered” by virtue of physical characteristics of the area

The surrounding land is used for farming and a public footpath crosses the site, but Mr Humphreys believes that it would not be affected “in any way.”

“The site appearance will remain unchanged – albeit caravans will be stored on the site mainly over the winter months,” said Mr Humphreys

He adds that no landscaping work is require as: “the site being well screened by existing vegetation.”