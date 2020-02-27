Montgomery Canal authority at annual meeting

Non members of the group, interested in the canal are very welcome to attend the event, at the village close to the canal.

A spokesman for the friends said: "We are very fortunate to have Peter Brown as our speaker after the meeting. Besides being a member of the Friends, Peter is currently a member of the Council of the Canal & River Trust, an adviser to the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct & Canal World Heritage Site, and Heritage & Planning Officer for the local Inland Waterways Association Branch.

"His book 'The Shropshire Union Canal', won the Association for Industrial Archaeology's Book of the Year award in 2019, following fifteen years of research. It is an economic and social history of the canal, its predecessors and successors, including what we now call the Llangollen, Montgomery and Shrewsbury & Newport Canals as well as the Shropshire Union Main Line and Middlewich Branch.

"Peter will concentrate on the section of canal from Berriew southwards and will show a collection of old photographs including one of Berriew Aqueduct."