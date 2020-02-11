Welshpool library to relocate to museum building

The facility will shut in its current home on March 14, reopening on March 30 in a new integrated museum and library at Welshpool which will be known as Y Lanfa/The Wharf, Powys County Council has announced.

The news comes as work to prepare the Powysland Museum in Welshpool to accommodate the town’s library nears completion.

It is part of a wider project which will see more supported accommodation for elderly people in the town.

Powys County Council says once the current library building is empty, work will take place to refurbish it ready to accept council staff from Neuadd Maldwyn on Severn Road.

Subject to planning permission Neuadd Maldwyn will be transformed into independent living housing for elderly people by ClwydAlyn Housing Association.

The council says current library facilities will be maintained in its new home, including computer access, children's space and the usual council services.

During the changeover library users will be given extra time on their loans and will be offered the opportunity to take extra books to cover the two-week period.

The library service also offers access to a virtual library – a wide range of e-books, e-audio downloads, e-magazines and e-comics - which will be available 24/7 for people to enjoy.

Councillor Rachel Powell, cabinet member with responsibility for Culture, said: “Integrating the library and museum service into one building will support both services in opening up a combined space for many more activities and events. Combining cultural spaces hopefully open up awareness of the museum’s artefacts as well as encouraging a literacy focus.

"It is quite common practice for art exhibitions and literature to be rotated around other cultural spaces within Powys hence, displays and additional opportunities can be refreshed for the general public to enjoy."

The Welshpool independent living project will be the second development to open in Powys after the opening of Llys Glan yr Afon in Newtown, in partnership with Wales and West Housing Association.

Independent living delivers modern purpose built accommodation which has 24-hour care and support available on site to meet the needs and changing expectations of residents, allowing them to live as independently as possible in their own homes.

This kind of housing can provide an alternative to residential care, nursing care or sheltered housing.

It aims to provide 'a home for life' for many people even if their care needs change over time.