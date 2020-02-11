Mid Wales couple crowned Fundraisers of the Year by Marie Curie

Mark and Kathleen Harvey began supporting the charity in 2012 and have raised funds through several events, including hosting a Blooming Great Tea Party in their home and acting as collection box co-ordinators, which involves looking after more than 100 collection tins and daffodil boxes.

They also act as treasurer and collection hosts in the Welshpool Fundraising Group.

Mark said: "We weren’t expecting this at all and we’re honoured to be recognised.

"We began fundraising after we retired, and we wanted to put our efforts into something meaningful.

"To anyone who is thinking of getting involved in fundraising we’d say go for it. It’s a fantastic way to meet people in your local community."

The pair received the north and mid Wales Fundraisers of the Year award at the official launch of Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal held at the Senedd on February 5.

The event is the charity’s biggest fundraising campaign with around eight million iconic daffodil pins distributed every year.

Victoria Hardy, Marie Curie community fundraiser for north and mid Wales, said: "Without people like Mark and Kathleen, we simply wouldn’t be able to offer the same level of care to the people across Wales who are living with a terminal illness, so we’re incredibly appreciative for their continued support.

"We’re so grateful to have such fantastic people representing our charity in their communities and it’s great to be able to recognise them for the work they do. We hope they inspire others to give fundraising a go."

Every year Marie Curie cares for around 3,500 terminally ill people across Wales. The charity has around 150 Marie Curie nurses working in the community as well as providing specialist care for patients at its Cardiff and the Vale hospice in Penarth.

The organisation needs to raise £500,000 every day to ensure it can continue delivering vital care to terminally ill people across the UK.