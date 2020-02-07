Castle gardens nominated for top award

Now the gardens have been nominated for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Garden on the Year awards for 2020.

The Welshpool visitor attraction is one of just five gardens across the UK shortlisted for the award.

Judges, including Countryfile presenter Tom Heap and historian and TV and radio presenter Eleanor Rosamund Barraclough said they had been focusing on entrants that demonstrated commitment to protect the environment.

They said that the finalists were the strongest line up in the eight years the awards had been running, with the shortlisted contenders celebrating the best of the British countryside.

Tom Heap said: “I see a lot of the country in my job but judging these awards really opened my eyes to further beauty spots and admirable green schemes."

People can vote online through the Countryfile Magazine website with voting closing at midnight on February 28.

The contenders for Garden of the Year 2020 are: Powis Castle Gardens; Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, Yorkshire Dales; Hill Close Garden, Warwickshire; Alnwick Garden Poison Garden, Northumberland; Tresco Abbey Garden, Isles of Scilly.