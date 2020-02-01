Sports pitch at Welshpool to be closed until the summer

Flooding has left the pitch - used by the community and the town's high school - unusable.

Powys Council Council and Freedom Leisure say that major work is needed to repair the damage and protect its future use.

They say that extensive investigative and drainage work is needed at the entire Welshpool Leisure Centre and High School site to ensure that any repair work to the pitch can be completed efficiently to reduce any future flood risk.

Work to replace the ATP carpet cannot start until the investigations are complete.

A joint statement from Powys County Council and Freedom Leisure said: “We are advised that the investigation and repair work is extensive.

"As a result, we don’t anticipate the ATP reopening until the summer.

“We apologise once again to all users for the lengthy pitch closure and for the inconvenience.

"We will be contacting all our users to provide them with an update.

"Once work is complete, we are confident that the facility will be open to the community all year round.”

The pitch has been closed since the late October as a result of persistent flooding causing significant damage to the surface by water and debris. The flooding was caused by a failed surface water drainage system on land adjacent.

Councillor Graham Breeze said The Flash 3G facility was not classed as an all-weather pitch.

He said: "Powys Cabinet recognised the urgency and committed a considerable sum to replacing the surface.

"The council has an obligation to supply this green space as part of the high school footprint."

He said exploratory work unveiled serious drainage issues so just replacing the surface was no longer an option.

"Imagine the outcry if £250,000 of ratepayers money was spent and the facility flooded again," he added.

"Like others I am extremely frustrated by this latest setback which has serious implications for the high school and local clubs. I am pressing hard for this facility to be restored as soon as possible."