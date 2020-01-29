Progress on stalled school project

Moving Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng in Welshpool from the former Ardwyn Infants School to a 150-pupil campus at the former Ysgol Maesydre has been plagued with problems.

On Friday Powys County Council's (PCC) Education Portfolio Holder, Councillor Phyl Davies is set to recommend that the authority enters contracts with four companies that will help complete the design of the altered Maesydre School and “progress the re-tender” process.

The companies are Architype, global engineering firm WSP, Graham Frecknall Architects and Asbri planning.

They are the same four companies that were originally commissioned for the project before it stalled.

The report by school transformation manager Betsan Ifan says: “This report seeks to secure the continued service of the main architectural design, mechanical and engineering and planning consultants who were originally commissioned by Dawnus to complete the designs and see the project through to completion.

“Officers have engaged with the four companies and discussions have been positive. Fee proposals have been received to provide design support for the completion of the project.

“Re-engaging with the original design team team will ensure a swift and seamless route to compete RIBA 4 (technical design stage) enabling the Council to re-tender the construction element of the project.”

The fees are being kept confidential.

The report states that: Architype was commissioned to provide “architectural design service” and has a strong experience in designing eco-friendly PassivHaus buidings; Graham Frecknall Architects was commissioned to lead on the design of the Grade II listed building; WSP is to provide a mechanical/engineering design service; Asbri – was commissioned as the planing consultants.

The report adds that the remaining school hit by the collapse of construction firm Dawnus, a new building for the all-through 4 to 18 year school, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, in Machynlleth, will be subject to a separate report.

In March 2019, Swansea-based construction firm Dawnus collapsed hitting both school projects and the half built Welshpool Church in Wales (CIW) Primary School.

Earlier this month Shropshire-based builders Pave Aways was announced as the contractors to finish Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School.

But, before the collapse of Dawnus, the Welsh medium school building project had run into difficulties.

Cadw the Welsh Government’s historic building and environment service, had been contacted by people concerned that Maesydre, the former site of Welshpool Grammar School would be demolished as part of the schools building project.

In March 2018, Cadw confirmed the site had been given Grade II listed status which meant that new plans would be needed for the relocation.