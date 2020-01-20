Cambrian Training celebrates Estyn report

Cambrian Training, which has offices in Welshpool, and Builth Wells, received ‘Good’ judgements across all inspection areas from Estyn, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate for Education and Training in Wales.

Cambrian Training delivers Foundation Apprenticeships, Apprenticeships and Higher Apprenticeships in Hospitality, including Craft Cuisine and British Institute of Innkeepers, Food and Drink Manufacture, Butchery, Health and Social Care, Children’s Early Years, Equine, Financial Services, Team Leading and Management, Engineering and Manufacturing Technologies, Retail and Customer Service, Sustainable Resource Management and Water Engineering.

The inspection report sayst the company’s senior leadership team has established a successful corporate culture and a strong identity, developed in response to employers’ needs.

It notes the delivery of masterclasses to supplement and broaden learners’ experiences and a partnership approach with employers to create opportunities for learners to grow and develop.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training’s managing director, said: “The acknowledgement and recognition of strong vocational skills and the ability for them to be applied in the workplace by the apprentices on our programmes is at the core of our teaching and learning.

“The dedication of our workforce and the partnership approach we encourage with businesses are key to securing a wide range of practical skills that benefit the individuals that we work with and help to establish them as valuable employees.”

Welsh Assembly Member, Russell George praised Cambrian Training.

"It’s of great benefit to Mid Wales to have a company based here that specialises in apprenticeships and supports employability opportunities so relevant to the local and Welsh economy.”

The company’s sub-contractors include Call of the Wild, Haddon Training, Lifetime Training, Progression Training, Sirius Skills and Wiser Academy.