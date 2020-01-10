Man admits assault following Welshpool stabbing

James William Spaull, 28, of Maes Beuno, Berriew, appeared at Mold Crown Court via a television link from prison.

He pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and possession of a knife as an offensive weapon in Severn Street, Welshpool, on September 18 last year.

Judge Niclas Parry remanded him in custody pending sentence and ordered a psychiatric report.

The court was told that there had been one psychiatric report had already been prepared but that another had been asked for.

Judge Parry told Spaull it was in his interest to co-operate with the preparation of the report.

The defendant was charged following an incident in Welshpool where it was alleged that a man received puncture wounds to his neck and abdomen, which were not life-threatening.