Nativity takes to Welshpool streets

Churches together in Welshpool has organised the event which is visiting many of the churches in the town and will end with a carol service in the parish church of St Mary's.

It is the second year that the nativity will be held and local people are being invited to go along and walk with the characters to the different tableaux.

Chairman of the Churches Together group, Reverend Keith Fantham said the evening would start at 4pm at St Winefride's Catholic church with the angel appearing to Mary - who will be played by Claire Powell.

Further into the town the Welsh chapel will stage the meeting of Joseph, played by Martin Webb, and the angel before the procession moved to the Welshpool Baptist Church to pick up the donkey.

Rev Fantham said: "Our donkey is coming from the Dyfi donkey rescue centre at Machynlleth. He was with us last year and was so well behaved."

The procession will go onto St Mary's parish church to leave the couple and the donkey in the stable inside the church while those who have joined the event will walk to the United Reformed Church in New Street to meet the shepherds and take them to see the holy family.

"By that time Jesus will have been born - or in our case Daisy who is the daughter of Claire," Rev Fantham said.

He said that everyone taking part in the procession would be given glow sticks.

"They will create a river of light winding through the town."

"Every child will also be given a nativity scene gift. The town council has been brilliant has has given us a generous grant to help us to stage the Nativity. More than 50 people were involved last year and we hope many more will join in this year."