Fascinating tale tells of couple’s journey of a lifetime

Chris Brennan and his wife Lynda from Forden, near Welshpool, shipped their Fiat Auto Sleeper to Colon in Panama and set off on a six-month adventure, travelling through Central and North America on the way to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Along the route Chris, 74, and Lynda, 72, spent nights at two children’s institutions, established to support and educate the disadvantaged youngsters in the region.

They were so touched by the poverty they experienced that they vowed to donate £3,000 to the Merci Christian Academy in Honduras and Hogar Infatile in Mexico.

But then Chris decided he could raise more funds by penning a book about the couple’s experiences and has now published “Two Oldies Go North from Panama to Nova Scotia” which has gone on sale at £9.99 per copy.

The fascinating tale tells of the couple’s journey of a lifetime in their camper van with accounts of the sights and sites between Panama and Nova Scotia and includes some vivid pictures of some of the birds seen on the way.

But nothing touched the couple more than visiting the two schools where children from desperately poor mountain regions were being educated and the book is dedicated to those children.

Before his retirement Chris was a well-known Dyfed Powys Police Officer. Originally from Machynlleth he was stationed for long periods at both Welshpool and Newtown. He was also known in the sports world as footballer, rugby player and cricketer and is a former manager of Forden Football Club.

Lynda also worked for the police service with civilian roles at both Newtown and Welshpool stations.

The couple are no strangers to foreign travel adventures, despite Chris suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Previous treks have taken them to the USA, Canada, Thailand, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Alaska.

The book has now gone on sale and is available by contacting Chris and Lynda on chrisbrennan225@gmail.com or by calling 01938 580020.

Chris is also available to give talks about the couple’s adventure to local groups.