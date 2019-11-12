Developers try again for pub revamp

Earlier this year a proposal for five self contained flats at the Pinewood Tavern pub in Welshpool had been submitted but then withdrawn.

Two application have been submitted, one showing the changes that the developers MKH Porfolio Ltd hope to make at the Pinewood and the second an application for listed building consent.

Parts of the Pinewood complex include two separately listed Grade II buildings.

Agent Chris Turnbull of CTDE said in the Design and Access Statement (DAS): “The property was used until recently as a public house with manager’s flat and letting rooms but was originally at least two dwellings converted into a public house in the early 1900s.

“Various alterations and extensions of the property have been undertaken over its lifetime and the property is listed Grade II.

“The current owners seek to achieve a planning consent to improve and alter the public house at street level with a range of self-contained flats over which will require internal and minor external alterations.”

Facilities

They propose to convert the self-contained manager’s flat into four self contained flats with independent access which includes a new doorway on the corner from the high street.

Advertising

Double doors would provide access modifying the front of the building from the high street. Mr Turnbull continues: “Being situated on the town centre high street, the surrounding retail and community facilities are all within easy walking distance offering a choice of means of access without the use of motor vehicles.

“It is now felt that the design and proposals now put forward are a viable scheme, maintaining the appearance of the premises and their setting.”

As part of the listed building consent application, Richard K Morriss has written a heritage impact statement on the proposed development. Mr Morriss said: “The Pinewood Tavern is made up of several components and has had a fairly complex, chronologically compressed development.”

“The main significance of the two listed buildings making up the Pinewood Tavern lies in their external shells, their date and to a lesser degree, their complex internal layout and relationships.

Advertising

“The lack of significant external alterations will mean that there will be no harm caused to the character setting or significance of adjacent heritage assets.

“Listed buildings and their settings have always evolved over time as their occupants’ aspirations evolve and such change forms part of their significance as heritage assets.”

The Pinewood has been closed for nearly 18 months.